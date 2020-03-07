Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

MDYG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,007. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $59.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

