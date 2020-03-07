Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.