Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

