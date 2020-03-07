Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 531 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,431,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,723,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 154,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.