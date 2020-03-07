Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 176 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,484. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.13 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.