Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 240 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RZG. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZG stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

