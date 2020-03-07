Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 240 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RZG. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZG stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

