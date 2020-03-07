Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,984 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period.

RYU traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.06. 13,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $115.70.

