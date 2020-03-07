Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

RTM traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. 14,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $116.90.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

