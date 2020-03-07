Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.