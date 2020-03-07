Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

SPHD traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 1,565,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

