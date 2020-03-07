Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $53.43. 495,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,642. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

