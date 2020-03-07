Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,040 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $36,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332,796 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,196. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

