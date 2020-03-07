Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 292,750 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2,590.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,750 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dover worth $35,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.49. 1,806,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

