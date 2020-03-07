Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 923.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,954,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.82.

AMGN traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.65. 3,071,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

