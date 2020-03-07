Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. 673,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

