Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after buying an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booking by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $53,818,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded down $35.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,612.09. 1,072,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.46. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,584.00 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,043.85.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.