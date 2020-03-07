Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Hill-Rom worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 122,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRC traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $95.96. 706,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,455. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

