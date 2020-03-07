Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 426.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,948 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9,796.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 148,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 181,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,272,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,024. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

