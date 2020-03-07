Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $33.24 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CF Industries worth $33,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE CF traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 3,800,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

