Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $37.54 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2,462.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,135 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of KeyCorp worth $37,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 23,792,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

