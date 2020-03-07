Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $38.19 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,551 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of First Bancorp worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,063,000 after acquiring an additional 377,338 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Bancorp by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,577 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

FBP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 1,855,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,315. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

