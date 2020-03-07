Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $39.28 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,539,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,282,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.
NortonLifeLock Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
