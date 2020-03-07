Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Hershey worth $33,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 1,118,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.