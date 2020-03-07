Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 167,376 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,376 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 651,147 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,477,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,840.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 314,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,397,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,858. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

