Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,738 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 498,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,660. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

