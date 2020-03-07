Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Raymond James worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after buying an additional 136,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 42.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 93,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Raymond James by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 83,888 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NYSE RJF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,033. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,308. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

