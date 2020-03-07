Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 168,857 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168,857 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $82,263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $104,265,000 after acquiring an additional 335,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,857. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

