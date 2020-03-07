Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,235 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IDEX worth $33,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

IEX traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.24. 508,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,193. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $142.20 and a one year high of $178.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

