Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 315,858 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315,858 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $35,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 351,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after acquiring an additional 63,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.85. 611,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $115.48 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

