Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,327 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,327 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of ManpowerGroup worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $72.92. 1,168,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

