Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 67,504 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.92. 1,640,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

