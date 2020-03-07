Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,123 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Robert Half International worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

