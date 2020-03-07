Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,010 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of NorthWestern worth $41,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NorthWestern by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 391,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.25%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

