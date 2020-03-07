Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,162 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 51,172 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Citrix Systems worth $40,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

