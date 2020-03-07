Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,947 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $33,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,470,966 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.46. 8,009,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,850. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

