Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,041 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in General Mills by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in General Mills by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in General Mills by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,465. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

