PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0023

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. PegNet has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $44,417.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,790,029,029 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

