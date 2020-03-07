PLNcoin (PLNC) Market Cap Reaches $3,114.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. PLNcoin has a market cap of $3,114.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PLNcoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.53 or 2.21772674 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

