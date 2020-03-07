PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $35,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 243.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $101.45. 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,674. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

