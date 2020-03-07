Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $4.42 on Friday, reaching $311.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $216.22 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.28. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

