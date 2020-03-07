Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 334.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.84.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,485 shares of company stock worth $13,613,642. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

