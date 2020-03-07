Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Incyte by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 196,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 1,799,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.