Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.79. 1,305,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,084. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

