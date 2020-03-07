Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

