Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 12,326,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

