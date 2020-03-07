Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. 31,267,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,298,798. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

