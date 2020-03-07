Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

NYSE CP traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $245.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day moving average is $243.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

