Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,117. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

