Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lumentum by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lumentum by 106.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.45. 2,149,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,774. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

