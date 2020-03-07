Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.47. 625,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

